Minot woman sentenced on meth charges

A Minot woman who police say possessed 9 ounces of meth when she was arrested on Interstate 94 near Bismarck last fall was sentenced Friday to spend two years on probation, according to court documents.

Jacie Card, 23, was arrested in October after police say they found drugs, paraphernalia, a handgun and ammunition during a traffic stop. She was charged with possession with intent to deliver drugs, a drug paraphernalia felony, and misdemeanor weapon and paraphernalia charges. She pleaded guilty, and a weapon charge was dismissed.

South Central District Judge Bruce Romanick ordered a deferred imposition of sentence for Card, which means the offense won’t go on her record if she stays out of trouble. Card’s attorney, Todd Ewell, said the parties entered into a plea agreement and the sentence reflects the effort Card took to address her addiction issues by attending a 20-day treatment program. She also has no criminal history, he said.

Charges against a Minot man arrested at the same time, Michael Webb, 59, were dismissed in February.

