Minot man convicted on child porn charges

A federal jury has convicted a Minot man on seven child pornography charges involving children age 6 and younger.

Derrick Walker, 46, was convicted on six counts of sexual exploitation of a minor involving six victims, according to U.S. Attorney Nicholas Chase. The jury also found him guilty of receiving images that depicted the sexual exploitation of a child.

Authorities say Walker helped a co-defendant in the case, Katie Heidinger, of Velva, produce images and video. At Walker’s request she used the internet to produce and distribute the images, officials said.

Heidinger in June 2020 pleaded guilty to six counts of sexual exploitation of a minor. She’ll be sentenced March 16. A sentencing date was not immediately set for Walker.

“The actions of these defendants are revolting," said Jamie Holt, acting special agent in charge of Homeland Security Investigations in St. Paul, Minnesota. "The harm they’ve caused their victims is devastating and can last a lifetime.”

