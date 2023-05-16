A former Three Affiliated Tribes government official has been sentenced to five years in prison for seeking and taking bribes and kickbacks from a construction contractor on the Fort Berthold Indian Reservation.

Randall Phelan, 58, of Mandaree, was an elected representative of the Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikara Nation’s Tribal Business Council from 2013-20. The council is the governing body on the northwest North Dakota reservation.

He pleaded guilty in October 2022 to conspiracy to commit bribery concerning programs receiving federal funds, honest services wire fraud, and bribery concerning programs receiving federal funds, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

"Honest services" fraud refers to a scheme that deprives another of honest services, and often is used in government corruption cases.

Officials say Phelan accepted bribes and kickbacks totaling more than $645,000 in exchange for helping a contractor’s business by awarding millions of dollars in contracts, fabricating bids during the bidding process, advocating for the contractor with other tribal officials, and facilitating the submission and payment of fraudulent invoices.

Co-conspirator Delvin Reeves, who authorities said was appointed by Phelan as a project manager, pleaded guilty in November 2021 to one count of bribery concerning programs receiving federal funds and was sentenced last November to about five years in prison, according to court documents. Other charges were dismissed.

Contractor Francisco Javier Solis Chacon pleaded guilty in February 2019 to bribery, and was sentenced this past February to spend a year behind bars, according to court documents.

The court also ordered the three men to pay restitution: Phelan $271,900, Reeves $1.3 million and Solis Chacon $818,300.

The FBI's Minnesota Field Office investigated the case.