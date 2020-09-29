Mercer County sheriff to plead guilty to DUI

Danzeisen is still the sheriff, County Commission Chairman Marvin Schwehr said, but he added that he wanted more information about the plea and how the outcome of the case might affect the county. Commissioners have been told “nothing” about the DUI case, Schwehr said, and Danzeisen has attended very few meetings since Schwehr was elected nearly two years ago, according to the commissioner.

Danzeisen came to one meeting for budget matters but never approached the commission about the DUI, Schwehr said.

After his arrest, Danzeisen was placed on a county commission meeting agenda and asked to give an update on the case, but he did not attend the meeting, according to Commissioner Dwight Berger.

“We don’t even know if the man’s got a (driver's) license,” Berger said.

The commission has been told by its legal counsel that the matter “is none of our business,” Berger said.

“Everybody makes mistakes, but own up to them,” he said.

County commissions can ask the governor to remove an elected sheriff from office under state law.

Mercer County State’s Attorney Jessica Binder was out of her office Tuesday and could not be reached for comment.

Danzeisen has been the county's sheriff for more than 17 years. Before that he was police chief for Zap, Pick City, Stanton and Golden Valley, and prior to that he was a ranger at Lake Sakakawea State Park for the state Parks and Recreation Department, according to his LinkedIn profile.

