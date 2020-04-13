May trial set for man arrested in probation search

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A man arrested during probation searches in February pleaded not guilty Monday to the drug charge against him and will stand trial in May, court documents show.

Christopher Anderson, 48, faces a felony drug conspiracy charge after authorities say they found him in possession of methamphetamine. Police found the meth in a package delivered to Anderson's Mandan residence by the U.S. Postal Service, according to an affidavit. Text messages sent from his phone indicate he was selling the drugs, police say.

South Central District Judge Daniel Borgen set a trial date of May 7. Anderson is in the North Dakota State Penitentiary, according to the North Dakota Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation website. Anderson was on probation after pleading guilty to drug charges in 2018.

Anderson’s attorney, Scott Rose, declined comment on the case.

