Manslaughter charge filed in fatal I-94 crash

A Bismarck man has been charged with manslaughter after a fatal crash last July on Interstate 94.

Timothy McLaughlin, 24, was driving a commercial motor vehicle westbound on July 15, 2020, when it crashed into two other vehicles that had slowed due to another crash on the road, according to an affidavit the North Dakota Highway Patrol filed earlier this month. The incident occurred east of Bismarck near Sterling.

The delay between the crash and the charge stems in part from the time it took authorities to reconstruct the incident, Lt. Steven Johnson said.

The investigation indicated that McLaughlin had not braked before the crash, and that he had been distracted by his cellphone, according to the document. He had been using his phone to search the internet for "adult material," as well as for text messaging and GPS navigation leading up to the crash, the affidavit alleges.

A 52-year-old woman, MariKay Mathes of Chilton, Wisconsin, died after McLaughlin's truck hit the vehicle she was in, according to the patrol.

McLaughlin also was charged with two counts of misdemeanor aggravated reckless driving, as two other occupants of vehicles involved in the crash required medical care for injuries they suffered, according to the affidavit.