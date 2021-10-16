Mandaree man sentenced to 7 years for chase in national park that left passenger stranded

A Mandaree man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for leading state and federal authorities on a January chase that ended when he and a passenger abandoned a stolen vehicle in Theodore Roosevelt National Park.
A jury in May found Clancey Lone Fight, 34, guilty of domestic assault by a habitual offender, fleeing law officers, entering the park without paying, disorderly conduct, operating a vehicle outside of approved park roads, and unsafe operation of a motor vehicle. The jury acquitted him on a charge of assaulting the passenger, Gabriella Perez-Goodbird, then 19, as the two walked through the park after abandoning the vehicle.
Perez-Goodbird testified at Lone Fight’s trial that after she and Lone Fight separated she walked miles in search of a road and slept little during her two nights in the park, at times being awakened by nearby coyotes. She suffered frostbite that will cause her left foot to be amputated, she said.
She was wearing sneakers, thin sweat- or pajama-type pants, a hoodie and a light jacket when found, Chief Park Ranger Joshua Wentz said at the time. Wind chills dropped to the teens below zero while she was in the park.
Lone Fight spent the night of Jan. 25 in a cave and made his way to Interstate 94 the next day, authorities said. He was arrested Jan. 27 at a Dickinson hospital when he sought medical attention for frostbite.
The incident started with a Jan. 25 call to authorities of a pickup being stolen from a Fairfield residence. Officers initiated a chase near the Fryburg exit of Interstate 94. The chase reached speeds close to 100 mph on park roads and also went across open prairie. The pickup was abandoned at an impassable section of the park’s Scenic Loop Road.
U.S. District Judge Daniel Hovland also revoked Lone Fight’s supervised release on a previous conviction because he failed to report for drug screenings. Hovland sentenced him to eight months in prison, which Lone Fight will serve at the same time as the latest sentence.
State court records show Lone Fight still faces Billings County charges of felony reckless endangerment, fleeing police and unauthorized use of a vehicle. Perez-Goodbird has not been charged with any crimes connected to the January events.
Reach Travis Svihovec at 701-250-8260 or Travis.Svihovec@bismarcktribune.com