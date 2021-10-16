Mandaree man sentenced to 7 years for chase in national park that left passenger stranded

A Mandaree man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for leading state and federal authorities on a January chase that ended when he and a passenger abandoned a stolen vehicle in Theodore Roosevelt National Park.

A jury in May found Clancey Lone Fight, 34, guilty of domestic assault by a habitual offender, fleeing law officers, entering the park without paying, disorderly conduct, operating a vehicle outside of approved park roads, and unsafe operation of a motor vehicle. The jury acquitted him on a charge of assaulting the passenger, Gabriella Perez-Goodbird, then 19, as the two walked through the park after abandoning the vehicle.

Perez-Goodbird testified at Lone Fight’s trial that after she and Lone Fight separated she walked miles in search of a road and slept little during her two nights in the park, at times being awakened by nearby coyotes. She suffered frostbite that will cause her left foot to be amputated, she said.

She was wearing sneakers, thin sweat- or pajama-type pants, a hoodie and a light jacket when found, Chief Park Ranger Joshua Wentz said at the time. Wind chills dropped to the teens below zero while she was in the park.