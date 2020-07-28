Mandan woman who sold half a ton of pot gets probation, community service

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Mandan woman who police say sold more than half a ton of marijuana in 2018 and 2019 was sentenced Tuesday to two years on probation and 50 hours of community service.

Megan Isaak, 25, pleaded guilty to six felony drug possession and conspiracy charges. They will be deemed misdemeanors if she successfully completes probation.

Police say they found 170 pounds of marijuana in Isaak’s storage shed, and she allegedly had $150,000 cash in her car when she was arrested in Stark County in April 2019. Isaak also had ecstacy and THC wax in dealer amounts, police said.

Isaak cooperated with law enforcement and had no legal issues while she awaited her court date, Assistant Morton County State’s Attorney Gabrielle Goter said. Her cooperation led to others being charged, and her willingness to change is “not frequent” in such cases, Goter said. Isaak entered into the plea agreement knowing that there were no promises attached to it, according to the prosecutor.

“It depended on how she did in the community,” Goter said.

The prosecutor asked South Central District Judge Bobbi Weiler for a sentence of five years in prison with all but one year and one day suspended.