Mandan woman who sold half a ton of pot gets probation, community service

A Mandan woman who police say sold more than half a ton of marijuana in 2018 and 2019 was sentenced Tuesday to two years on probation and 50 hours of community service.
Megan Isaak, 25, pleaded guilty to six felony drug possession and conspiracy charges. They will be deemed misdemeanors if she successfully completes probation.
Police say they found 170 pounds of marijuana in Isaak’s storage shed, and she allegedly had $150,000 cash in her car when she was arrested in Stark County in April 2019. Isaak also had ecstacy and THC wax in dealer amounts, police said.
Isaak cooperated with law enforcement and had no legal issues while she awaited her court date, Assistant Morton County State’s Attorney Gabrielle Goter said. Her cooperation led to others being charged, and her willingness to change is “not frequent” in such cases, Goter said. Isaak entered into the plea agreement knowing that there were no promises attached to it, according to the prosecutor.
“It depended on how she did in the community,” Goter said.
The prosecutor asked South Central District Judge Bobbi Weiler for a sentence of five years in prison with all but one year and one day suspended.
Isaak was fortunate that her case didn’t move into federal jurisdiction where mandatory minimum prison sentences would have applied, Weiler said. The judge noted Isaak’s voluntary completion of outpatient treatment and cooperation with law enforcement in handing down the sentence. She said she didn't see any benefit to sending Isaak to prison but cautioned her that the maximum sentences -- 20 years in prison on some charges -- are still in play and could add up to life in prison if Isaak violates her probation.
“You’re no good to your kids if you’re dealing drugs,” Weiler said. “You’re putting them at risk.”
Isaak’s interaction with law enforcement “was the nudge she needed to get back on the right side,” defense attorney Justin Vinje said after the hearing. The charges against her will be deemed misdemeanors but still will appear on Isaak’s record if someone were to perform a background check, he said.
“She’s in a lot better place now, even with the legal troubles, than she was a couple of years ago,” Vinje said.
Reach Travis Svihovec at 701-250-8260 or Travis.Svihovec@bismarcktribune.com
