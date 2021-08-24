Mandan woman sentenced for misuse of mother's money

A judge has sentenced a Mandan woman to three years on probation for using an elderly family member’s bank funds for her own purposes.

Laurie Guthmiller, 61, pleaded guilty Monday to endangering a vulnerable adult, court records show. South Central District Judge Cynthia Feland also ordered Guthmiller to make restitution in an amount that will be determined in the next two months.

Guthmiller and her son Matthew Guthmiller, 37, were charged in July with using money from the account of Laurie Guthmiller’s mother for trips, to pay off a car loan, and for traffic tickets and bail money, police said.

Bank statements showed $47,000 from the woman’s account went toward a car loan from 2017-20. She was deemed incompetent in 2011 and hadn’t driven since then, police said. More than $15,000 in transactions from the woman’s debit card were made in cities associated with casinos, including Las Vegas and Laughlin, Nevada, police said.

Defense attorney Benjamin Pulkrabek did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Matthew Guthmiller’s trial was set to start Tuesday but has been rescheduled for Nov. 4, court records show.

