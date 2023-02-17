Police say they stopped Emma Alkire, of Mandan, on Dec. 14 because the license plates on the Ford Expedition she was driving belonged on another vehicle. Her 16-year-old daughter approached her and Alkire handed her something that police later determined was a jar with 2 grams of meth and a syringe, according to an affidavit. A search of the Expedition revealed drugs and drug paraphernalia, the document states.