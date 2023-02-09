A 38-year-old woman has pleaded not guilty to charges that she handed her daughter a jar containing methamphetamine during a traffic stop near Mandan High School.
Police say they stopped Emma Alkire, of Mandan, on Dec. 14 because the license plates on the Ford Expedition she was driving belonged on another vehicle. Her 16-year-old daughter approached her and Alkire handed her something that police later determined was a jar with 2 grams of meth and a syringe, according to an affidavit. A search of the Expedition revealed drugs and drug paraphernalia, the document states.
Alkire on Wednesday pleaded not guilty to felony child endangerment, child neglect or abuse, possession of drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia, court records show. Each charge carries a possible five-year prison sentence upon conviction.
The defense attorney listed for her did not immediately respond to a request for comment.