Mandan woman charged with child neglect

A Mandan woman has been charged with child neglect after police and social workers found her home filled with garbage, rotting food, dirty dishes and animal feces, according to an affidavit.
Courtnee Carter, 21, made her initial court appearance Wednesday, court records show. She is charged with two counts of felony child neglect.
Police say they found garbage throughout the home, rotting food in the refrigerator and in containers on the counter, and cat and dog feces on much of the floor. One bedroom was covered in dog feces and two children in the home -- both under age 2 -- had access to the room because it didn’t have a door. The ceiling throughout the home had water damage and “appeared to be bulging and falling apart,” police said.
No attorney was listed for Carter in court documents.
