Mandan sexual assault case moves to trial

A Dickinson man pleaded not guilty on Tuesday to charges of sexually assaulting a woman at a Mandan residence.

Colin Yarger, 25, faces two counts of felony sexual assault stemming from an alleged incident in August. A conviction carries a possible sentence of life in prison.

The woman left a Bismarck bar with Yarger the night of the alleged incident, accompanied him to a Mandan bar and then to the residence, according to Mandan Police Detective Michael Wood. She told Yarger several times she did not want to have sex, but Yarger forced himself on her, the detective alleged.

The brief sexual encounter between Yarger and the woman was consensual, defense attorney Tom Dickson said in a statement to the Tribune.

“Saying no two days later does not make it rape,” Dickson said.

South Central District Judge James Hill agreed to set aside five days for a trial. Court records do not list a starting date.

