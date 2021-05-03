Mandan police warn of telephone scam

The Mandan Police Department is warning people about a recent telephone scam that threatens the recipient with arrest by the department if the recipient doesn't provide the caller with gift cards.

“The police department will never ask you to purchase gift cards,” Deputy Chief Lori Flaten said.

The caller directs the recipient to buy gift cards and send them to a designated address, she said. Anyone receiving such a call should report it to the police department, 701-667-3250.

