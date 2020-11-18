Mandan police officer fired, charged with child sex crime

A Mandan police officer placed on administrative leave earlier this week has been fired and criminally charged in connection with a Saturday incident in Morton County, according to the Mandan Police Department.

Scott Warzecha faces one count of using a minor in a sexual performance and two counts of surreptitious intrusion, Deputy Chief Lori Flaten said Wednesday. Court records were not immediately available. It wasn't clear if Warzecha had an attorney.

The Morton County Sheriff’s Office initiated an investigation on Saturday and later requested assistance from the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Flaten said. Based on those findings, the Mandan department conducted an internal investigation and determined Warzecha’s actions violated department policy.

Warzecha was terminated Wednesday, Flaten said.

The 13-year police veteran was the handler of the Mandan department’s first K-9, Kupper. The dog joined the department in August 2019.

