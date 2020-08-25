 Skip to main content
Mandan police looking for missing 13-year-old

082620-nws-belgarde-pic

Leilani Belgarde

 PROVIDED

The Mandan Police Department is attempting to locate a 13-year-old girl who was last seen in Bismarck on Monday.

Leilani Belgarde has not been home since Friday, the department said. She is 4 feet 9 inches tall and weighs about 73 pounds, has hazel eyes and brown hair that has been dyed red. She was last seen wearing white Nike Air Force One sneakers, gray sweatpants and a dark-colored hoodie.

Anyone with information about Belgarde is asked to call the Mandan Police Department at 701-667-3250 or their local law enforcement.

