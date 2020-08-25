Mandan police looking for missing 13-year-old

The Mandan Police Department is attempting to locate a 13-year-old girl who was last seen in Bismarck on Monday.

Leilani Belgarde has not been home since Friday, the department said. She is 4 feet 9 inches tall and weighs about 73 pounds, has hazel eyes and brown hair that has been dyed red. She was last seen wearing white Nike Air Force One sneakers, gray sweatpants and a dark-colored hoodie.