Mandan police investigating Friday stabbing

Mandan police are investigating a report that a man was stabbed several times Friday night at a dance on Main Street.

The 33-year-old man told police he was stabbed while at the Silver Dollar street dance. He suffered “multiple stab wounds to the chest,” authorities said. A local hospital notified police about the incident at about 11:45 p.m.

Police have some leads but have not made an arrest, Deputy Police Chief Lori Flaten said Monday. Investigators were planning to interview the man again.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Detective Matt Graves at 701-667-3250.

