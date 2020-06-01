Mandan police investigate possible homicide

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Mandan police are investigating the death of a man at a local mobile home court that could be a possible homicide, according to a news release from Deputy Chief Lori Flaten.

The department received a report at 3:33 a.m. Monday of a man lying on the sidewalk in a mobile home court. Officers and ambulance personnel found a 53-year-old Mandan man who was dead.

The cause of death is not known. Flaten said the death is being investigated as “a possible homicide.”

Officers are investigating at Countryside Park on Monday morning.

Check back for updates on this story.

