Mandan police investigate homicide after dead body found near trolley bridge

Mandan police are investigating what investigators believe is a homicide after a 65-year-old man was found dead Friday in the area of the trolley bridge.

Deputy Chief Lori Flaten said officers responded to a report of an unresponsive male in the 1900 block of Third Street Southeast about 7 p.m. Friday. The man was dead when officers arrived and his death is being investigated as a homicide, Flaten said.

“Mandan Police have no information at this time that would lead us to believe the public is in any danger,” Flaten said in a news release.

The name of the man is being withheld until relatives have been notified.

The news release did not include information about a potential suspect or manner of death.

