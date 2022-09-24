Mandan police investigate homicide after body found near trolley bridge

Mandan police have identified a man found slain Friday night and are asking for the public's help in tracking his whereabouts in the days before he was killed.

Officers responded about 7 p.m. Friday to a report of an unresponsive male in the 1900 block of Third Street Southeast in the area of the trolley bridge. The man was identified as 65-year-old Kevin Greybull, who had no permanent address but spent time in Bismarck and Mandan.

Police are treating his death as a homicide. It wasn't immediately clear if they had identified a suspect.

Greybull was frequently seen in the area of the Sitting Bull Bridge over the Heart River on Sixth Avenue Southeast in Mandan, and he was known to spend time in the area of the trolley bridge.

Police are asking for help in tracing his movements in recent days, notably from Thursday morning to Friday evening. He was last seen around 7:15 p.m. Thursday in the area of the 700 block of Third Street Southeast in Mandan.

He was wearing an orange Philadelphia Flyers shirt, khaki pants and gray shoes.

Police statements on Saturday did not include information about a potential suspect or a manner of death. But Deputy Chief Lori Flaten said police "have no information at this time that would lead us to believe the public is in any danger."

People with information about Greybull or his movements can contact Mandan police at 701-667-3250.