Mandan police identify homicide victim, suspect as acquaintances
060220-nws-homicide4.jpg

Mandan police investigate at the scene of a suspected homicide in the Countryside Park in southeast Mandan on Monday morning. Police received an early morning call of a person on a sidewalk outside a mobile home and upon arrival discovered a deceased male.

 TOM STROMME, TRIBUNE

Mandan police have identified the man found dead Monday as a result of a homicide.

He is Keven Ray Stockert, 53, of Mandan. He was found dead after 3:30 a.m. Monday lying on the sidewalk near his home at Countryside Park, a mobile home park in Mandan.

Police said he had "multiple wounds consistent with being caused by a knife or similar sharp object." An autopsy is planned.

Arthur Lovett Funk, 47, of Moffit, was arrested Monday evening in connection with his death. Deputy Police Chief Lori Flaten said Stockert and Funk were acquaintances.

She also said formal charges should be completed today.

Funk is being held at the Burleigh-Morton Detention Center in Bismarck.

Funk has a criminal record in North Dakota that includes convictions for simple assault and criminal conspiracy related to stolen checks.

He was charged in May with felony child neglect due to "disreputable" conditions in his home. 

Check back later for updates to this story.

Reach Jack Dura at 701-250-8225 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.

