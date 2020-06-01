Mandan police detain 'person of interest' in homicide investigation

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Mandan police have detained a "person of interest" in connection with the death of a man at a local mobile home court that could be a homicide, said Deputy Chief Lori Flaten.

The person of interest was detained for questioning at 3 p.m. today, police said.

The department received a report at 3:33 a.m. Monday of a man lying on the sidewalk in Countryside Park in southeast Mandan. Officers and ambulance personnel found a 53-year-old Mandan man who was dead near his residence. His name will be released pending notification of his relatives, Flaten said.

His body had "multiple wounds consistent with being caused by a knife or similar sharp object," and was taken to the Medical Examiner's office for an autopsy, a news release said.

The cause of death is not known. Flaten said the death is being investigated as “a possible homicide.”

Flaten said she does not believe the public is in any danger at this time. Further updates will be released as the investigation continues, she said.

Reach Bilal Suleiman at 701-250-8261 or Bilal.Suleiman@bismarcktribune.com

