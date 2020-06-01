Mandan police arrest man in homicide investigation

×
Residents of Countryside Park were gathered outside and visiting about a suspected homicide at the mobile home court in southeast Mandan early Monday morning.
Mandan police were called to Countryside Park early Monday morning for a report of a body on a sidewalk outside of a mobile home. The person was deceased and police are investigating the incident as a homicide. Countryside Park is located in Mandan.
Mandan police investigate at the scene of a suspected homicide in the Countryside Park in southeast Mandan on Monday morning. Police received an early morning call of a person on a sidewalk outside a mobile home and upon arrival discovered a deceased male.
Law enforcement officers investigate a possible homicide Monday morning at Countryside Park in Mandan.
Mandan Police Sgt. April Bowman, from left, Officer Riley Gentzkow and Deputy Chief Lori Flaten investigate a possible homicide in Countryside Park in Mandan on Monday morning.
Law enforcement officers including Mandan Police Sgt. April Bowman, left, and Deputy Chief Lori Flaten, right,
Mandan detective Sgt. April Bowman is among those investigating a suspected homicide in the Countryside Park located in southeast Mandan. Police responded to an early morning call of a person lying on a sidewalk outside of a mobile home in the park. Upon arrival police discovered a deceased male and started a homicide investigation.
Mandan police arrested a man Monday in connection with a homicide reported earlier in the day at a local mobile home park, said Deputy Chief Lori Flaten.
The department received a report at 3:33 a.m. Monday of a man lying on the sidewalk in Countryside Park in southeast Mandan. Officers and ambulance personnel found a 53-year-old Mandan man who was dead near his residence. His name will be released pending notification of his relatives, Flaten said.
His body had "multiple wounds consistent with being caused by a knife or similar sharp object," and was taken to the Medical Examiner's office for an autopsy, a news release said.
Flaten said early Monday the death was being investigated as “a possible homicide.” In the afternoon, police announced the public was not believed to be in any danger and law enforcement had detained a "person of interest" for questioning.
A news release early Monday evening said Mandan police arrested a 47-year-old man in connection with the homicide and he was being held in the Burleigh Morton Detention Center. There are no other suspects, Flaten said.
"We don't think there's anyone else involved in this," she said.
Flaten declined to name the man arrested until formal charges are filed.
The website for the Burleigh Morton Detention Center shows Mandan police arrested Arthur Lovett Funk, 47, on a murder charge and he was booked into the jail at 5:18 p.m. Monday.
Bilal Suleiman
