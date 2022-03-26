Mandan police arrest kidnapping suspect

Mandan police arrested a suspect in a possible kidnapping Saturday.

Police received a call from a woman being held against her will in a vehicle Saturday afternoon, Lt. Jason Neuberger said. Officers were able to locate the vehicle, but the suspect fled when police attempted to make a stop.

The vehicle eventually headed west on Interstate 94 before pulling onto the shoulder, where the woman got out and ran toward police.

The vehicle got back on the road, and the suspect was later located near the border between Oliver and Morton counties and brought to the Burleigh Morton Detention Center.

Specifics of the arrest and other further details were not immediately released.

