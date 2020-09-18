Mandan police arrest burglary suspect

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Mandan police early Friday arrested a 28-year-old man suspected of breaking into two Memorial Highway businesses. Formal charges were pending.

Officers responded to an alarm call at Open Road Honda about 9:30 p.m. Thursday. An alarm went off at Action Motorsports about 15 minutes later. A generator was missing from Open Road Honda and a cash register was taken from Action Motorsports, according to Deputy Police Chief Lori Flaten.

Police identified a suspect and the vehicle he was driving from surveillance video. They arrested him before 1 a.m. Friday during a traffic stop.

The man’s name was not immediately released. He has been living in Washington state but is originally from the Dunseith area, Flaten said.

