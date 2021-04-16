 Skip to main content
Mandan man's trial for attempted murder set for June
terry peltier.gif

Terry Peltier

 PROVIDED

The trial of a Mandan man accused of shooting another man in January is scheduled for June.

Terry Peltier, 28, pleaded not guilty Friday to felony attempted murder, aggravated assault and reckless endangerment, and misdemeanor charges of simple assault and discharge of a firearm in city limits.

He is accused of shooting Alex Steele, 28, after an argument between the two escalated into a fight, police said. Steele suffered a gunshot wound to his left lower abdomen and an exit would to his right lower hip.

South Central District Judge Cynthia Feland found there was sufficient evidence to move the case to trial. She set aside three days starting June 15.

Peltier is in custody in lieu of $100,000 bail.

