Mandan man who died after traffic stop had underlying conditions, had used meth, police say

The death of a Mandan man after a February traffic stop was caused by his medical condition and drug use, and the officers involved in the stop will not face any criminal charges, police said Thursday.

Autopsy results show John “Ernie” Prudente Jr., 36, died Feb. 8 of "excited delirium as a result of methamphetamine use and underlying diagnoses,” Deputy Police Chief Lori Flaten said in a statement. She did not elaborate.

The two officers involved in the stop, Sgt. David Raugust and Officer Mary Hamilton, were placed on administrative leave after the incident. They will return to full duty, Flaten said.

Excited or agitated delirium is characterized by “agitation, aggression, acute distress and sudden death, often in the pre-hospital care setting,” according to the National Center for Biotechnology Information, part of a branch of the National Institutes of Health. It is associated with the use of drugs that alter dopamine processing, hypothermia, “and most notably, sometimes with death of the affected person in the custody of law enforcement.” A treatment plan has not been established, the center said, in part because most patients die before arriving at a hospital.

Groups including the American Civil Liberties Union have questioned the use of "excited delirium" as a medical term.