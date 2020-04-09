Mandan man who died after traffic stop had underlying conditions, had used meth, police say

The death of a Mandan man after a February traffic stop was caused by his medical condition and drug use, and the officers involved in the stop will not face any criminal charges, police said Thursday.
Autopsy results show John “Ernie” Prudente Jr., 36, died Feb. 8 of "excited delirium as a result of methamphetamine use and underlying diagnoses,” Deputy Police Chief Lori Flaten said in a statement. She did not elaborate.
The two officers involved in the stop, Sgt. David Raugust and Officer Mary Hamilton, were placed on administrative leave after the incident. They will return to full duty, Flaten said.
Excited or agitated delirium is characterized by “agitation, aggression, acute distress and sudden death, often in the pre-hospital care setting,” according to the National Center for Biotechnology Information, part of a branch of the National Institutes of Health. It is associated with the use of drugs that alter dopamine processing, hypothermia, “and most notably, sometimes with death of the affected person in the custody of law enforcement.” A treatment plan has not been established, the center said, in part because most patients die before arriving at a hospital.
Groups including the American Civil Liberties Union have questioned the use of "excited delirium" as a medical term.
Police said Prudente drove off after they initiated a traffic stop. He pulled into the driveway of a home owned by his father, fought with police and continued to struggle after he was handcuffed. He then became “limp and unresponsive,” police said. Officers administered CPR, used an external defibrillator and gave Prudente a dose of Narcan. He was transported to a Bismarck hospital, and police learned later that he had died.
The North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation conducted the investigation of the incident. The bureau forwarded a report to the Morton County state’s attorney's office, which determined the officers had committed no crime, Flaten said.
“There was no evidence from the autopsy of excessive use of force,” she said.
Prudente’s sister, Cody Prudente, referred a Tribune request for comment to the family's attorney, Amanda Corey, who did not immediately respond.
Reach Travis Svihovec at 701-250-8260 or Travis.Svihovec@bismarcktribune.com
