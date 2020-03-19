Mandan man sentenced for September pedestrian death

The driver of a vehicle who police say struck and killed a Mandan woman in September has been sentenced to 1 ½ years on probation, court documents show.
You have free articles remaining.
Gene Mosbrucker, 74, was charged with negligent homicide in the death of Shirley Lee, 79. Police in an affidavit said Lee was struck by a Suburban being backed up by Mosbrucker as she was walking across the parking lot of an apartment complex. She was taken for medical treatment and died at the hospital.
Mosbrucker pleaded guilty to the charge on Wednesday. South Central District Judge Pamela Nesvig suspended a one-year jail sentence and ordered Mosbrucker to pay about $9,000 in restitution. He must also write a letter of apology to Lee’s family, court documents show.
Mosbrucker’s attorney, Jackson Lofgren, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.