Mandan man sentenced for May assault; attempted murder charge dismissed

A Mandan man has been sentenced to two years in prison after pleading guilty to felony charges stemming from a May incident in which police say a woman was beaten until her eyes were swollen nearly shut.

Zachery Wilson, 31, pleaded guilty Tuesday to aggravated assault, terrorizing, felonious restraint and child neglect, all felonies, and misdemeanor domestic violence, according to court records.

The most serious charge of attempted murder, which carries a possible 20-year sentence, was dismissed as part of a plea agreement, according to defense attorney Lloyd Suhr.

Wilson will serve four two-year terms at the same time. South Central District Judge David Reich also ordered Wilson to spend two years on probation.

A woman in early May told Mandan police that Wilson hit her repeatedly with an open hand and closed fist, kicked her and attempted to break her arms and legs, bit her cheek, and blocked her nose and mouth until she lost consciousness. Wilson told her several times during the assault that he was going to kill her, an affidavit states.

The woman’s son, who was 10 years old during the incident, attempted to pull Wilson off and then went to a neighbor’s home for help, according to the document.

The woman had contact with police about half an hour before the alleged incident and had no visible injuries at that time, according to the affidavit. Officers said they found blood spots and spatter on the wall, floor and carpet in two rooms of the house.

Police said Wilson has three convictions for acts of violence against the woman. He pleaded guilty to simple assault in April 2013 and again in May 2013, court records show. In September 2018, he pleaded guilty to interference with an emergency phone call, criminal trespass and simple assault.