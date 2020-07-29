Mandan man sentenced for Christmas Day gunshot, threat

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Mandan man who fired a weapon inside a Morton County home and pointed it at another person on Christmas Day will spend 1 ½ years in prison.

Brandon Kostelecky, 24, fired a shot from a 9 mm handgun, pointed the gun at a person at close range and said “get in the car, we are going for a drive,” police said in an affidavit. The person took refuge in a bathroom and locked the door.

Kostelecky on Wednesday pleaded guilty to terrorizing, felonious restraint, reckless endangerment and two drug misdemeanors.

South Central District Judge Pamela Nesvig accepted the terms of a plea agreement reached between defense attorney Steve Balaban and the Morton County State’s Attorney's Office. She sentenced Kostelecky to five years in prison, suspended all but two years and allowed him credit for 218 days already served. She also ordered Kostelecky to spend 1 ½ years on probation upon his release.

Balaban did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

