Mandan man sentenced for child sex crime

A Mandan man who pleaded guilty to repeatedly forcing himself on a young girl was sentenced Friday to five years in prison.

Vincy Smith, 75, was charged with two sex crimes in Morton County last September. He pleaded guilty in January to continuous sexual abuse of a child. A second charge was dismissed.

The girl about a year ago told authorities she recalled the 2016 incidents based on different versions of a computer game she played at Smith’s house before he committed the acts, according to a police affidavit.

“I made the mistake myself,” Smith told South Central District Judge Bruce Romanick.

The judge suspended five years of a 10-year sentence and allowed Smith credit for nine months served. Romanick ordered Smith to spend five years on probation after he is released.

Smith faces similar charges in Emmons County. A change-of-plea hearing in that case is scheduled for May 10.

