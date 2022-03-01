Mandan man pleads not guilty to attempted murder charges

A Mandan man charged with four counts of attempted murder in an early January shooting has pleaded not guilty.

Arthur Dunlap, 56, is accused of firing shots toward a car that four people were in or around, according to the Mandan Police Department. The alleged shooting followed an argument that escalated into a physical altercation, police said. Nobody was injured.

Dunlap on Monday waived his right to a preliminary hearing. He also pleaded not guilty to felony reckless endangerment and misdemeanor discharge of a firearm in city limits, court records show.

Dunlap’s four-day trial is scheduled to start Aug. 30. Defense attorney Kent Morrow did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

