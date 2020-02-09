Mandan man dead after fleeing police traffic stop, fighting with officers

Two Mandan police officers are on administrative leave as North Dakota's Bureau of Criminal Investigation probes the circumstances of a man's death after he fled a traffic stop in Mandan and fought with police.

According to a Sunday news release from police, a Mandan police officer pulled over a vehicle about 5 p.m. Saturday on Third Street Southwest in Mandan for a traffic violation.

The officer spoke with the driver -- a 36-year-old Mandan man -- then returned to the patrol vehicle. A second officer arrived as backup. They went back to talk to the man, who drove away as they were talking to him, police said.

The officers followed the man down a nearby street police did not identify. They saw the man had pulled into the driveway of a nearby house. They approached the man, who began fighting with them, police say. Mandan Police Deputy Chief Lori Flaten said the fighting was physical in nature.

The man was handcuffed and police say he continued to resist the officers. Next, "the male became limp and unresponsive," police said.

Officers began providing CPR and used an automated external defibrillator. The Mandan Fire Department and Metro Area Ambulance responded.

The man was taken to a local hospital. Police later learned he died.