Mandan man charged with raping teen girl

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A 36-year-old Mandan man is accused of raping a teenage girl at a residence where he was drinking alcohol with her and other teens, court documents show.

Thomas Weber made his initial court appearance Monday. He is charged with three sexual assault felonies, one of which could send him to prison for life if he’s convicted, and a misdemeanor count of contributing to the deprivation of a minor.

The girl called police about 4 a.m. Saturday, according to an affidavit. She detailed several instances in which Weber is alleged to have touched her inappropriately and later pushed her to the floor and raped her, police say.

Weber’s attorney, Christopher Redmann, declined comment.

Reach Travis Svihovec at 701-250-8260 or Travis.Svihovec@bismarcktribune.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 2