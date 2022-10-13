Mandan man charged with murder in Bismarck shooting

A Mandan man has been charged with murder in the shooting death earlier this month of 39-year-old Christopher Sebastian in a Bismarck apartment complex parking lot.

Benjamin Williams, 27, faces the possibility of life in prison if he's convicted. He also is charged with felony unlawful possession of a firearm, according to court records.

Police on Oct. 4 found Sebastian in the driver’s seat of a vehicle at 203 East Arbor Ave., according to an affidavit. He’d suffered a gunshot wound to his head.

Investigation pointed to Williams as a person of interest, Bismarck Police Lt. Luke Gardiner said. Williams was the subject of a drug overdose call on Oct. 5 and was arrested for a parole violation. He is in custody at the North Dakota State Penitentiary.

Williams and Sebastian knew each other, Gardiner said. Authorities have not indicated a motive in the shooting.

Police used witness accounts and surveillance video to identify Williams. He and Sebastian were seen getting into the car Sebastian was driving about 11 p.m. on Oct. 4 at the north Walmart. Location data from an account associated with Sebastian showed him traveling to the East Arbor Avenue area. The shooting was reported about 11:30 p.m.

One witness told police the car Sebastian was in came to a stop, gunshots came from inside, and a man got out of the passenger door and ran away.

Police found spent ammunition casings, two loaded handguns, and a bag of ammunition in the car, according to the affidavit. They later found discarded clothing items matching the description given by witnesses, and a handgun matching the caliber of the casings found in the car, the document states.

Williams in an Oct. 6 interview allegedly admitted to being with Sebastian from 7-10 p.m. but said Sebastian dropped him off on North Washington about 10 p.m. Williams' hands tested "presumptively positive" for gunshot residue after the interview, police said.

Williams pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and evidence tampering in March 2017, court records show. He was sentenced to five years in prison.