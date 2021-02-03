Mandan man arrested with pound of meth in car, police say

A Mandan man was arrested Tuesday after police said they found dealer amounts of methamphetamine and cash in his car.

Robert Heck, 60, was stopped for a traffic violation just after 11 a.m., according to Deputy Chief Lori Flaten. A search of his vehicle revealed about a pound of meth and several thousand dollars in cash, she said.

Heck was arrested on suspicion of possessing meth with intent to deliver, Flaten said. He was in custody at the Burleigh Morton Detention Center, with formal charges pending.

Mandan police were assisted by the Metro Area Narcotics Task Force and North Dakota Parole and Probation. Heck is on probation for previous drug convictions, Flaten said.

