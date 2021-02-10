 Skip to main content
Mandan man arrested in stabbing

Mandan man arrested in stabbing

A 26-year-old man was arrested Tuesday for allegedly stabbing another man during an argument that police say started because he thought his knock at the door of a Mandan residence wasn’t answered quickly enough.

Angel Gonzalesalome, of Mandan, was arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault, Deputy Mandan Police Chief Lori Flaten said.

Police were called to a local clinic where a 37-year-old man was being treated for a stab wound to the abdomen. The man told police he was sleeping when someone knocked at the door. The man didn’t respond immediately and another resident of the home answered. The man and Gonzalesalome argued, and at one point Gonzalesalome swung a knife and stabbed the man, police allege. The man drove himself to the clinic.

Gonzalesalome was in custody at the Burleigh Morton Detention Center. Formal charges were pending, Flaten said.

