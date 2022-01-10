 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mandan man arrested in Friday shooting

  • 0

A 56-year-old man was arrested late Friday after police responded to a call of shots being fired outside a Mandan residence.

Arthur Dunlap, of Mandan, was involved in an argument that became physical, according to the Mandan Police Department. Two people left the Third Avenue Northwest residence after one of them called friends for assistance. Dunlap allegedly fired shots toward a car that four people were in or around, police said. Nobody was injured.

Dunlap went back into the apartment and was arrested without incident when police arrived. He is in custody on suspicion of attempted murder, reckless endangerment and discharging a firearm in city limits. Formal charges were pending. It wasn't immediately clear if Dunlap had an attorney.

Arthur Dunlap

Arthur Dunlap

 PROVIDED
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

47-year-old dolphin responding well to cancer treatment at Chicago zoo

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News