Mandan man arrested for firing handgun outside bar

Police say a Mandan man accused of firing several shots in the air outside a Main Street bar on Wednesday night told them he was helping them clean the city of biker gangs.

Chad Wetzel, 50, faces felony charges of reckless endangerment and resisting arrest and a misdemeanor for firing a gun in city limits, court records show.

Wetzel was arrested at the Silver Dollar bar after police received several calls about shots being fired. He handed the gun to a police officer inside the bar but resisted when officers attempted to place him under arrest, telling them they “were not going to do anything to him,” according to a police affidavit. Officers used a Taser but it was ineffective because Wetzel wore a heavy jacket. They were later able to take him to the floor and handcuff him.

Wetzel “was under the influence of alcohol,” the affidavit says. He made his initial court appearance on Thursday. No attorney is listed for him in court documents.

No one was hurt in the incident, Deputy Mandan Police Chief Lori Flaten said. It’s unclear what caliber the revolver was or how many shots were fired.

Reach Travis Svihovec at 701-250-8260 or Travis.Svihovec@bismarcktribune.com

