Mandan man accused of holding girlfriend against her will

Authorities have charged a Mandan man with three misdemeanors after he allegedly held his girlfriend against her will in his vehicle on Saturday.

Leroy Jett, 36, faces charges of unlawful imprisonment, disorderly conduct and fleeing a police officer. The charges together would carry a maximum punishment of a little over two years in jail.

Mandan police located the vehicle he was in along Old Trail Road in northwest Mandan after his girlfriend texted her mother, indicating she was in trouble, according to an affidavit by Officer Deedra Finley. Officers attempted a traffic stop as the vehicle drove on Interstate 94. The woman quickly exited the vehicle and hid inside a police car, the affidavit said.

Police say Jett took off in the vehicle after she got out, but officers later found him and took him into custody.

The woman told police that she had asked Jett multiple times to let her out of the car, but he refused unless it was in a deserted area. She said she feared that if she exited the vehicle in such a place, he would hit her with the car, according to the affidavit.

Jett made an initial appearance in court on Monday. Court records show that South Central District Judge Pam Nesvig set bond at $1,500 and issued an order prohibiting him from contacting the woman.

No attorney was listed for Jett in court records.

