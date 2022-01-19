Mandan man accused of assaulting store employee, damaging Big Willies

A 27-year-old man faces four felony charges for allegedly threatening to kill a Mandan store employee and assaulting her with a Taser he took from her during the altercation.
Police say Joshua Badhawk, of Mandan, punched, kicked and used the weapon on a 40-year-old woman during a Friday incident at Big Willies tobacco shop. He is charged with felony aggravated assault, terrorizing, felonious restraint and preventing arrest, along with misdemeanor criminal mischief and disorderly conduct, court documents show.
Police about 3:30 p.m. responded to a call that the woman was being assaulted, according to an affidavit. Badhawk allegedly attempted to get behind the counter, and the woman used a flashlight-style Taser in an attempt to get him to leave. He took the Taser from her and caused burns to her hand and knee before striking her forehead with it, police said. He also choked and threatened to kill her, and caused several hundred dollars' worth of damage to the store during the assault, the affidavit states. The woman sought medical attention for her injuries.
Badhawk’s preliminary hearing is Feb. 28, according to court documents. Defense attorney Lloyd Suhr did not comment on the case when contacted by the Tribune.