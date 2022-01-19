Mandan man accused of assaulting store employee, damaging Big Willies

Police about 3:30 p.m. responded to a call that the woman was being assaulted, according to an affidavit. Badhawk allegedly attempted to get behind the counter, and the woman used a flashlight-style Taser in an attempt to get him to leave. He took the Taser from her and caused burns to her hand and knee before striking her forehead with it, police said. He also choked and threatened to kill her, and caused several hundred dollars' worth of damage to the store during the assault, the affidavit states. The woman sought medical attention for her injuries.