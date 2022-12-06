Mandan man accused in cases involving 2 ex-girlfriends; charged with terrorizing, setting car on fire

A Mandan man is accused of threatening to kill one former girlfriend and setting fire to the car of another.

Jesus Guilbe, 31, is charged with felony endangering by fire or explosion in connection with the October car fire, according to a police affidavit. Authorities allege he set fire to the unoccupied car owned by a woman he’d dated for five months.

Police served a protection order on Guilbe about 7 p.m. on Oct. 26. The fire was started about 2 ½ hours later, and police say video from several businesses along Memorial Highway show a vehicle they believe is his was at the woman’s apartment complex and later along a route toward his home.

A Mandan Fire Department arson investigation turned over to police in late November indicated that gasoline was used to intentionally set the women's car ablaze, the affidavit states.

Another woman told police on Sunday that Guilbe called her and said in Spanish, “I’m going to kill you. This is the moment.” Police said they found Guilbe, called the number given to them by the woman, and his phone rang and showed the police department as the caller. The woman had a protection order in place against Guilbe, but it's unclear from the affidavit what prompted the alleged call.

He's charged with felony terrorizing in that case, and with misdemeanor violation of a restraining order in both cases.

Guilbe on Monday made his initial court appearances on both cases. He could face up to 15 years in prison if convicted on the two felonies. The defense attorney listed in court records declined a Tribune request for comment.