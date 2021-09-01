 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mandan ice cream shop damaged in Tuesday crash
0 Comments
top story

Mandan ice cream shop damaged in Tuesday crash

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
090121-nws-latidot.jpg

Dustin Morken, from left, Dave Albrecht and Amanda Morken work to secure the Latitdot Ice Cream Shop in Mandan on Tuesday evening following a vehicle crashing into the building. The building has major structural issues and the ice cream shop will be closed for an indefinite period. No one was in the ice cream shop at the time of the crash because the business is not open Tuesdays.

 TOM STROMME, TRIBUNE

Police are investigating a Tuesday crash that damaged a Mandan business and led to the arrest of a 25-year-old man on suspicion of drunken driving.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Police were called to Latidot Scoop and Gift Shop at 104 1st St. NE about 6:30 p.m., police Lt. Pat Haug said. The building that houses the business was significantly damaged by a GMC Sierra pickup. There were no injuries. Latidot was not open at the time of the crash.

Police arrested Jaden Langemo of Mandan, who Haug said was showing signs of intoxication. Langemo was released to the custody of a sober adult. Court documents don’t show that any charges have been filed against Langemo.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Afghan couple reunites in US after long evacuation

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News