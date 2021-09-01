Mandan ice cream shop damaged in Tuesday crash

Police are investigating a Tuesday crash that damaged a Mandan business and led to the arrest of a 25-year-old man on suspicion of drunken driving.

Police were called to Latidot Scoop and Gift Shop at 104 1st St. NE about 6:30 p.m., police Lt. Pat Haug said. The building that houses the business was significantly damaged by a GMC Sierra pickup. There were no injuries. Latidot was not open at the time of the crash.

Police arrested Jaden Langemo of Mandan, who Haug said was showing signs of intoxication. Langemo was released to the custody of a sober adult. Court documents don’t show that any charges have been filed against Langemo.

