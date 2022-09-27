Mandan homicide victim was stabbed to death; police not commenting on possible suspects

Preliminary autopsy results indicate a homeless man found slain near the Fort Lincoln Trolley bridge in Mandan late last week was stabbed to death, police said Tuesday.

Kevin Greybull "died of stabbing and cutting injuries caused by a sharp implement," Deputy Chief Lori Flaten said in a statement.

The body of Greybull, 65, who had no permanent address but spent time in Bismarck and Mandan, was found about 7 p.m. Friday by officers who responded to a call of an unresponsive man in the 1900 block of Third Street Southeast near the trolley bridge, which spans the Heart River in a heavily wooded area. Authorities are treating the death as a homicide but haven't commented on whether they have identified any possible suspects.

"That is something we are not discussing at this time," Flaten told the Tribune on Tuesday. She did not immediately elaborate. She has previously said that authorities don't believe there is any danger to the public.

Police have asked for the public's help in tracking Greybull's whereabouts in the days before he was killed. Flaten on Tuesday thanked members of the public and local businesses for "providing valuable information."

Greybull was last seen around 7:15 p.m. Thursday in the area of the 700 block of Third Street Southeast in Mandan. He was wearing an orange Philadelphia Flyers shirt, khaki pants and gray shoes.

People with information about Greybull or his movements can contact Mandan police at 701-667-3250.

The Mandan Police Department, Morton County Sheriff's Office and state Bureau of Criminal Investigation are conducting the probe into Greybull's death.