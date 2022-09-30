Mandan homicide victim remembered for his kindness

Family and friends are mourning the death of a homeless man who police say was found stabbed to death near the Fort Lincoln Trolley bridge in Mandan late last week.

Kevin Greybull, 65, had no permanent address but spent time in Bismarck and Mandan, authorities said. His body was found on Friday, Sept. 23 by officers who responded to a call of an unresponsive man in the 1900 block of Third Street Southeast near the trolley bridge. Greybull’s death has sparked reaction from family members and those who helped him during his lifetime.

A niece of Greybull’s commented in a Facebook message to the Tribune on the impact her uncle made during his lifetime.

“My Uncle Kevin was a gifted artist that saw beauty in places where others saw nothing … He enjoyed the soundtrack of local restaurants, the intersections of mind, notebooks, pens; relished the mood of cafes, the savor of coffee and the linear equations of individual lives,” Spirit Grey Bull said in the message. “… Our gratitude to those who showed kindness, thank you.”

She did not respond to Tribune requests for more information on Greybull's life. She spelled his last name as two words, Grey Bull, while police have spelled it with one word.

Greybull would stop by the Ministry on the Margins nonprofit ecumenical ministry in Bismarck for a cup of coffee once or twice a week for at least the past five years, Executive Director Sister Kathleen Atkinson said, adding that “He came into stores, he was at the library. He was a member of the community.” Greybull was known to be a “very kind, respectful person,” she said.

Ministry on the Margins held a memorial service for him Thursday.

“He did his own thing. He wasn’t loud, he didn't have friends that he was around. He read, he walked, he kept to himself,” Atkinson said, pausing. “I think that his death is extremely unfortunate ... it has to be a call to the Bismarck-Mandan community -- how are we treating our vulnerable citizens?”

Greybull would occasionally stop at Heavens Helpers Soup Cafe in Bismarck for a bite to eat, Executive Director Mark Meier said.

“From the little bit of interaction that I had with him and seeing him around, he was just (a) very friendly, mild-mannered gentleman. (He) minded his own business,” Meier said. “(We) were shocked and surprised how that could happen with such a kind man.”

He added, “Just because he didn’t have a home and he lived on the streets so to speak, it doesn’t mean that he’s any less of a person and that his life wasn’t valuable. It was very valuable, and he has family somewhere.”

Police have asked for the public's help in tracking Greybull's whereabouts in the days before he was killed. They are treating his death as a homicide but have not commented on whether they have any potential suspects.

Greybull was last seen around 7:15 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 22, in the area of the 700 block of Third Street Southeast in Mandan. He was wearing an orange Philadelphia Flyers shirt, khaki pants and gray shoes.

The Mandan Police Department, Morton County Sheriff's Office and state Bureau of Criminal Investigation are conducting the probe into Greybull's death. People with information about Greybull or his movements can contact Mandan police at 701-667-3250.