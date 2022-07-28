Mandan attempted murder suspect pleads not guilty, headed for trial

A Mandan man has pleaded not guilty to charges including attempted murder related to a May incident in which police say a woman was assaulted until her eyes were swollen nearly shut.

Zachery Wilson, 31, faces four other felony charges -- aggravated assault, terrorizing, restraint and child neglect -- along with a domestic violence misdemeanor. He pleaded not guilty to all six counts during a Wednesday court appearance.

The woman told Mandan police Wilson hit her repeatedly with an open hand and closed fist, kicked her and attempted to break her arms and legs, bit her cheek, and blocked her nose and mouth until she lost consciousness. He told her several times during the assault that he was going to kill her, an affidavit states.

The woman’s son, who was 10 years old during the incident, attempted to pull Wilson off and then went to a neighbor’s home for help, according to the document.

The woman had contact with police about half an hour before the alleged incident and had no visible injuries at that time, according to the affidavit. Officers said they found blood spots and spatter on the wall, floor and carpet in two rooms of the house.

Police say Wilson has three convictions for acts of violence against the woman. He pleaded guilty to simple assault in April 2013 and again in May 2013, court records show. In September 2018, he pleaded guilty to interference with an emergency phone call, criminal trespass and simple assault.

South Central District Judge Bobbi Weiler did not immediately schedule a trial date for the new charges against Wilson. He faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted of attempted murder, the most serious charge.