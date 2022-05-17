Man with unique sex crime history sentenced for felonies in Morton County

A Minot man who in 2017 went to prison for possessing nude photos and having sexually explicit conversations with a teenage girl -- whom he later married -- has been sentenced to 2 ½ years in prison for similar felony sex crimes in Morton County.

Thomas Drumgold II, 41, in May pleaded guilty to possession of prohibited materials and corruption or solicitation of a minor, felonies each punishable by as much as five years in prison. Authorities following up on a tip in November 2021 found Drumgold and a teen girl had exchanged nude photos and explicit text messages. Officials had access to his phone through a search clause that was in place while he was on probation.

Drumgold in 2017 pleaded guilty in Ward County to promoting obscenity to minors and possessing prohibited materials. He allegedly had nude photos of Ashley Schultek Drumgold on his phone, and had sexually explicit phone conversations with her while he was in the Ward County Jail. She was 17 at the time. They married in December of that year, after she turned 18.

Her mother, June Schultek, asked the judge in that case to give Drumgold the maximum sentence possible, saying her daughter had a change of attitude, stopped working and ran away from home when she started dating Drumgold. Schultek Drumgold in a letter to the judge denied her mother’s accusations, denied being a victim, said she married Drumgold “for no other reason but love” and asked the judge "to not sentence him to the fullest extent of the law." Drumgold got a three-year prison term. The maximum he faced was 10 years.

In the recent case, defense attorney Alex Kelsch and Assistant Morton County State’s Attorney Austin Gunderson reached a plea agreement that outlined a 2 ½-year prison term. South Central District Judge Bonnie Storbakken expressed concern that the agreement didn’t include any supervision after incarceration, citing Drumgold's criminal history.

“It’s not the first time we’ve seen this behavior,” she said.

Storbakken accepted the agreement after learning from Kelsch that his client was still on probation from a federal crime. He pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon from a charge filed in 2016. A federal judge in 2018 sentenced him to four years in prison and three years of supervised release.

