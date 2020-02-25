Man killed by Bismarck officers didn't fire at them, as police reported

Her statement referenced Carnes “pointing a gun at officers” but had no reference to him pulling the trigger. She confirmed to the Tribune on Tuesday that “no shots were fired at officers.”

A report that Lawyer sent to Bismarck Police Chief Dave Draovitch, which the Tribune obtained, stated that one of the two firing officers “believed he saw and heard Carnes fire a round from the handgun and returned fire,” but that the other officer “stated he did not believe that Carnes had fired the handgun.”

Deputy Chief Jason Stugelmeyer said in an interview that Carnes had fired his gun at least twice inside his apartment, and Draovitch said police-shot video at the scene shows “there is absolutely no doubt that he was pointing a handgun at our officers,” justifying the use of force by officers defending themselves.

At the time police issued the Jan. 10 statement saying Carnes had shot at officers, “everybody was under the impression that he fired at officers,” Draovitch said. One reason was that bullets fired by police created holes in the window right where Carnes was pointing his gun, Stugelmeyer said.