Man arrested for allegedly hitting, choking Uber driver

Seth Olson

A Bismarck man is accused of striking an Uber driver in the head, then choking him when he pulled over. 

Seth Olson, 28, was arrested by Bismarck police at about 10:30 p.m. Saturday for aggravated assault and terrorizing. Formal charges were pending.

Olson was a passenger of the Uber and "became upset with the driver" before allegedly assaulting him, Officer Lynn Wanner said. The ride share driver wasn't injured.

It wasn't immediately clear what prompted the incident that occurred in the 700 block of West Avenue C, where officers arrived and arrested Olson. As law enforcement took him to jail, he allegedly threatened to kill them, Wanner said.

Reach Andy Tsubasa Field at 701-250-8264 or andy.field@bismarcktribune.com.

