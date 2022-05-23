Man arrested after shots fired in Bismarck trailer park

A Bismarck man faces criminal charges after allegedly firing shots at another man during a confrontation in an East Broadway mobile home park.

Donald Strait, 33, is charged with felony terrorizing and reckless endangerment, and misdemeanor discharge of a firearm in city limits, court records show.

Police about 7:15 p.m. Sunday responded to a call that gunshots had been fired, according to a police affidavit. A woman told police she fired a shot after arguing with a neighboring resident of the park, but later recanted that story. Police met with Strait, who told them he fired two shots at the man because he felt his wife was in danger during her argument with the man, the document states.

One of the bullets went through the wall of the man's trailer and lodged in the refrigerator. Another went through the door of the trailer and passed through the adjacent wall. Nobody was injured. Strait told police he was only trying to protect his family because he'd heard the man talk about killing kids, the affidavit states.

Strait's initial court appearance was Monday. Court records don't list an attorney for him.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0